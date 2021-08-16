Man tried to bribe jailer to be released during booking, Storm Lake police say

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man was arrested in the early hours of Monday for allegedly bribing a jailer to be released.

An officer on patrol saw an altercation near East 10th and Seneca Street in Storm Lake Monday around midnight, according to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department.

The police said that Anthony Varas, 19, of Storm Lake was drunk and tried to enter a nearby home when he was confronted by people in the home and was restrained.

Bara was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Buena Vista County Jail. Once there, Varas allegedly offered to pay the officer to release him.

Varas was charged with the class D felony of Bribery as well as public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the county jail on a $5,600 bond.