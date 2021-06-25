Man tased, arrested after attempting to flee Sioux City police

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested on multiple charges after attempting to flee on foot from Sioux City police during a traffic stop.

According to court documents, on June 23 at 1:53 a.m., Sioux City police pulled over a vehicle for improper rear lamps and failure to illuminate rear plate. The driver, Darnell Smith, 24, of South Sioux City, and three other occupants were inside the car. Police made Smith and the others get out of the vehicle after running checks on them, showing Smith had an Iowa driving status as barred and one of the passengers had local warrant out of Woodbury County.

A K9 was deployed on the car, giving a positive indication there was an odor for illegal drugs. An officer searched the vehicle and thought to have found a Glock 19 in the driver’s door pocket of the vehicle. When police tried to detain Smith, he denied the gun was real and attempted to flee on foot. When police gave him two warnings that he would be tased, he continued to try fleeing. Smith was tased and was then taken into custody.

Authorities found plastic baggies containing a crystalline rock substance and THC wax. The gun found in the vehicle turned out to be an airsoft gun.

Smith was arrested and charged with controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, and driving while barred. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.