Man taken into custody for damaging Sioux City businesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was taken into custody for damaging a couple of businesses in downtown Sioux City Sunday.

Officers were called to 725 Pearl Street for a man who damaged a glass window and entered a business around 9:10 p.m., according to a release from the Sioux City Police Department.

Officials said that the man left that business and damaged two more buildings. He was later located and taken into custody.

Authorities reported that he was injured while damaging the property and was treated for his injuries with assistance from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and the Sioux City Fire Department.

Police said they believe the man damaged four businesses and his identity and charges have not been released at this time.