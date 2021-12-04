Man sustains serious injuries following Dickinson County crash

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Dickinson County on Friday afternoon.

A release from the Iowa State Patrol stated Alexander Thies, 23, of Battle Lake, Minnesota, was driving north on Highway 71 around 4 p.m., and Lacey Laake, 38, of Milford, was driving south on Highway 71. When Thies went to turn west on 34th Street, the vehicles collided.

Thies was taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare with serious injuries, and the other driver wasn’t injured in the crash.