LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KCAU) — Sac County authorities are asking for the public’s help in an investigation after a man suffered what they said was a life-threatening injury to his head.

According to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, people found Stanley “Sam” Mortensen II, 50, lying in the street and unresponsive in the 100 block of West 4th Street on Saturday around 1:04 a.m.

First responders arrived to the scene and found Mortensen standing, leaning against his truck that was parked in the middle of the street. The release states that Mortensen was unable to tell responders what happened. Responders did see him suffering from an injury to the back of his head. He was also bleeding from the right ear.

Mortensen was taken to a local hospital before then being air-lifted to a Des Moines hospital. He is being treated for a life-threatening injury to his head, authorities said.

Authorities said they are aware that there was an argument between Mortensen and a man and woman on a motorcycle. Authorities identified those individuals..

The Lake View Police Department conducted an initial investigation and, on Monday, asked the Sac County Sheriff’s Office to further investigate the incident. Detectives with the sheriff’s office and the Sac County Attorney’s Office have been working together in this investigation.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office is asking any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 712-662-7127.