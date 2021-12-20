SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was attacked with a hatchet in Sioux City Saturday morning, suffering serious injuries, police said.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, 61-year-old man was attacked by another man with a hatchet at an apartment at 1716 Nebraska Street Saturday at 6:55 a.m.

The victim suffered a cut and broken bone The man’s injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The police department said the suspect went to the apartment with a female accomplice. The woman had the victim open his door when the suspect attacked him. The suspect then ran, dropping the hatchet.

The suspect was described as a Native American male, in his late teens or early 20’s, and was last seen wearing maroon pants and a dark plaid jacket.