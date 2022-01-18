YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — A man was stabbed in Yankton Thursday night, and police have arrested a suspect in the case.

Officers received a report of a stabbing at the 300 block of Douglas Avenue around 9:07 p.m., according to the Yankton Police Department.

Officer provided aid to the male victim before he was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. The victim is expected to recover.

After investigating the incident further, police arrested Chad B. Elkins, 37, charging him with aggravated assault. He was booked into the Yankton County Jail.