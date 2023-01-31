SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being sprayed with a fire extinguisher during an alleged burglary on Tuesday.

At around 3:49 a.m., officers got a call to the 1500 block of Jones Street for a burglary in progress involving a person with a pellet gun.

Police say they are currently unsure of how the events played out, but Officer Luke Petersen with the Sioux City Police Department said that the apartment owner sprayed the burglar with a fire extinguisher.

“We have one of the two subjects in custody at this point. A male party was transported to the hospital, our victim, because of being sprayed with a fire extinguisher,” Petersen said.

Officer Petersen said that the events are currently under investigation.

