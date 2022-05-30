YANKTON, SD (KCAU) – Yankton Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday evening.

According to the police department, around 6:29 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 700 block of Whiting Drive for a shooting.

Officers reported they found a vehicle and a man in the driver’s seat who had been shot. The police said the wound appeared to be from a negligent discharge of a firearm.

The driver was taken to Avera for medical treatment. Two other people were in the vehicle but not injured.

Officials are still investigating this incident.