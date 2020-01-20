Closings
Man shot in Sioux City drives himself to local hospital, SCPD investigating

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man drove himself to a local emergency room after reportedly being shot.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, they were called to locate a man who reportedly drove himself to MercyOne’s emergency room after being shot.

After officials found the man, they learned he was had a nonlife-threatening, single gunshot wound. He told officials he was shot near the 2900 block of Park Avenue.

Patrol officers and detectives from the crimes against persons unit were sent to the area to investigate.

The man’s name and age aren’t being released at this time. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

