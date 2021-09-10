Man sets off for Missouri River trek in kayak after Sioux City stop

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland native paddled off the boat launch in Sioux City, on his way to finish his travel down the Missouri River.

Graham Jordison said he’s traveling through the longest river in the country to raise awareness to the many different environmental threats to Siouxland.

Jordison will pass through coal plants owned by Mid-American Energy. He said he’s prepared to document how the plants are polluting the water and air quality while on his trip.

“This is bittersweet. every time I get off the river and get to meet with folks and have normal food, it’s a luxury, I get used to it and then getting back on the river, you know, I have to create a completely different headspace to continue on,” said Jordison.

Jordison said he hopes Siouxlanders will get outside, explore water ways and take a deeper look at how water is impacted by things, like coal plants.

Jordison started the journey in July. He was dropped off in Three Forks, Montana, where the river begins.