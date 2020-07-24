Man seriously injured in Sioux City motorcycle crash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is facing potential life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle Thursday night.

Sioux City police responded to a single motorcycle crash at the 1400 block of North Lewis Boulevard in Sioux City Thursday around 7:45 p.m., according to the Sioux City Police Department. The motorcycle was heading south on Lewis Boulevard when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole, throwing the driver.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 30-year-old man. He was taken to MercyOne Siouxland in Sioux City for potentially life-threatening injuries.

The name of the victim and others involved are not being released at the time, as the incident continues to be under investigation.