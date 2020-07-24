Man seriously injured in Sioux City motorcycle crash

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is facing potential life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle Thursday night.

Sioux City police responded to a single motorcycle crash at the 1400 block of North Lewis Boulevard in Sioux City Thursday around 7:45 p.m., according to the Sioux City Police Department. The motorcycle was heading south on Lewis Boulevard when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole, throwing the driver.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 30-year-old man. He was taken to MercyOne Siouxland in Sioux City for potentially life-threatening injuries.

The name of the victim and others involved are not being released at the time, as the incident continues to be under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories