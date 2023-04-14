SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been sentenced for stabbing a man in Sioux City in January.

Francisco Tapia, 25, of Remsen, was sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison on the charges of three counts of willful injury and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Francisco Tapia

Each count of willful injury carries a sentence of 10 years and the possession of a controlled substance charge carries two years. They are to all be served consecutively and he must serve a minimum of 15 years.

Tapia had pleaded guilty on March 6 to three counts of willful injury and one count of possession of a controlled substance. He was originally charged with attempted murder, willful injury, assault while going armed with intent, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief. His guilty pleas were part of a plea agreement entered not long before a trial on the charges.

Tapia was arrested for a stabbing in the morning on January 14. Police received a report that morning of a man who had been stabbed multiple times at to 2700 block of Floyd Boulevard. The victim had been stabbed in the shoulder, arm, and leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.