Man sentenced to prison for 2020 murder of his mother in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who was found guilty of stabbing his mother in April 2020 has been sentenced to prison Friday.

In October, Paul Belk, 30, of South Carolina, was found guilty of second-degree murder and possession of marijuana, and not guilty of willful injury. He appeared in the Woodbury County Courthouse Friday where he was sentenced to 50 years for second-degree murder with eligibility for parole after 35 years. He must also pay $150,000 to his mother’s estate

He wasn’t sentenced for possession of marijuana

Belk was charged in 2020 with first-degree murder and willful injury when he stabbed his mother and sister.

Officials said he was at a family gathering on April 14, 2020, when during an altercation he grabbed a knife from the kitchen. He stabbed Lisa Belk, 55, of Sioux City multiple times, and she later died from her injuries after authorities had arrived.

Belk also caused injury to his sister’s upper right shoulder and was discharged from MercyOne Medical Center after receiving treatment.

Belk’s other sister was present at the time and testified against him alongside their sibling.