Man sentenced to more than 17 years for distributing meth in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A California man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessed a firearm was sentenced in federal court on October 18 in Sioux City.

Robinson Nguyen was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison and must serve a four-year term of supervised release afterward.

Nguyen, 38, from Selma, California, pled guilty on June 3 to one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of illegally possessing a firearm.

He was previously convicted of at least four felony offenses in California, ranging from thefts to possession of a controlled substance to possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

According to court documents, Nguyen admitted that from September 2017 through July 2018 that he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed at least 500 grams of pure methamphetamine at the plea hearing.

Evidence allegedly showed Nguyen transported one-half to three-fourths pounds of meth a number of times from California to Colorado to Sioux City for distribution. He later had his girlfriend transport a quarter pound of meth to another person.

Law enforcement later allegedly seized a 9mm pistol from a search of the house where Nguyen was staying. He also admitted that he had possession of the firearm for protection.

Nruyen remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he’s transported to a federal prison.

