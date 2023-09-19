SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Chicago man was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for the armed robbery of Siouxland bank.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Iowa, Leon Sutton, 38, of Chicago, Illinois, received a prison term after a May 17, 2023 guilty plea to the bank robbery in Sheldon, Iowa.

At 12 p.m. on June 3, 2021, Sutton entered the bank armed with a handgun and demanded money. He was seen on video surveillance in a car with no license plate. He was seen on surveillance video entering the bank twice in the morning before the robbery. Sheldon officers were able to locate the previous owner of the car after the robbery and traced it to Sutton. He fled to the Chicago area where he was taken into custody.

Sutton was sentenced Tuesday in Sioux City by the United States District Court Chief to 96 months of imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after his prison term.

Authorities said Sutton is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.