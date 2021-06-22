Man sentenced in Sioux City to more than 11 years in prison for drug charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Fort Dodge man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on drug charges.

Preston Mosley, 35, of Fort Dodge, was sentenced for distributing crack cocaine and illegally possessing firearms.

According to a press release from the US Department of Justice, Mosley made a guilty plea for crack cocaine distribution, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Mosley had already been convicted of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver in 2016 and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver in 2019.

Evidence was presented during the plea and sentencing hearings that showed Mosley was caught with drugs and a gun the day after he had been released on charges for possessing drugs and a gun.

Law enforcement had found Mosley driving a vehicle and seized small amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, power cocaine, an crack crocain from Mosley’s pockets. They also seized Mosley’s identification, items indivcative of drug distribution, more crack cocaine, methamaphetamine, and a loaded 9mm handgun from the vehicle.

Mosley was sentenced in Sioux City to 138 months’ imprisonment. After prison, he will serve a 4 year term of supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn Wehde and investigated by the Fort Dodge Police Department, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, and DCI Laboratory.