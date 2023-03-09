STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a gas station in Storm Lake.

Eh Lwe pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery back in February. The charges stem from a robbery on New Year’s Day of a liquor store in Storm Lake. At the time police had alleged that Lwe walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and put the gun to a cashier’s head. At that time he allegedly took approximately $300 out of the cash register and then left the business.

Through the course of an investigation, police conducted warrant searches of two different properties and Lwe was found at one of the properties. Police allegedly found the clothing worse during the robbery, as well as cash and a BB Gun during the searches.

Lwe was initially charged with first-degree robbery, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and fifth-degree theft, however on February 3 the trial information shared Lwe with only second-degree robbery. Three days later he pleaded guilty to the charge.

On March 6 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with Judge Charles Broth declining to sentence him to probation. In Lwe’s case, there is a mandatory minimum of 60% meaning he will have to serve at least six years, including the time he has already served before he is eligible to be paroled.

There is usually a fine of $1,370 for the crime of second-degree robbery however, Borth suspended this fine. As of Thursday morning, no restitution had been ordered in the case, though the county has 30 days to file claims for restitution.

Lwe also will have to pay court costs in the amount of $170.50 plus attorney fees, which had not been submitted as of Thursday.