STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The man convicted for the murder of a woman outside the Milford health clinic has been sentenced to prison Thursday.

Christian Goyne-Yarns, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder in December by a Buena Vista County jury for the shooting death of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke.

Goyne-Yarns was sentenced to life in prison Thursday morning. He must also pay $150,000 in restitution to Woizeschke’s family. A five-year no-contact order was also instituted.

Goyne-Yarns allegedly shot Woizeschke twice in the parking lot of Grape Tree Medical Staffing in Milford on the morning of February 3, 2022. Officials said Woizeschke called 911 and identified Goyne-Yarns as the shooter. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds and flown to a Sioux Falls hospital where she died three days later.

Goyne-Yarns’ trial was originally set for Dickinson County, but a judge agreed to move the case to Buena Vista County after the defense asked it to be moved due to their belief that a jury was highly likely to be prejudiced in the case. Goyne-Yarns also underwent a mental competency evaluation in July.