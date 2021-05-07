Man sentenced for murder convicted of biting Woodbury County inmate’s ear

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man sentenced to 60 years for the voluntary manslaughter of a Sioux City man has now been sentenced on an unrelated charge.

Gary Dains Jr., 46, of Carroll, was sentenced in Woodbury County Courthouse Thursday for willful injury.

The charge stemmed from an incident on October 7, 2020, when Dains was awaiting trial on murder charges in the Woodbury County Jail. Court documents said Dains got into an argument with another inmate over a card game. The inmate told authorities that Dains went into his cell, pushed him into a wall, and tried to gouge his eye out, causing an injury to his right eye. He also said Dains bit his right ear, ripping it from the top of the ear lobe to the bottom.

Dains was sentenced to another 10 years in prison on the will injury charge and a fine of $1,370. The 10 years will be served separately from the 60 years for the murder and theft.

Dains was sentenced to 60 years on April 26 on the charges of voluntary manslaughter of Paul Smith, 65, of Sioux City. He was also sentenced for second-degree theft and first-degree burglary.