SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who was convicted of laundering nearly 1 million in coronavirus relief funds in Siouxland has been sentenced to a few years in prison.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Benjamin Sakyi, 31, of Virginia, was sentenced in Sioux City on Wednesday after pleading guilty to allegedly receiving more than $900,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

The release stated that Sakyi allegedly obtained the money from three different financial institutions in the name of Blue Flight Logistics LLC and NKB Enterprise LLC. Once he received them, he allegedly transferred the funds to an unspecified location.

The release indicated that before laundering CARES Act funds, Sakyi’s banking activity resulted in financial institutions closing his accounts including over $3.5 million in incoming and outgoing transactions.

More than 20 applications were reportedly sent under the name of Donald Trosin, 56, of Minnesota, who allegedly gave Sakyi the money, according to the release. It was stated that one of the applications alleged that Trosin had 120 employees on his payroll and over $5 million in payroll expenses, but in reality, he didn’t have a business at all. After receiving funds from banks in northwest Iowa and Minnesota, Trosin apparently transferred them to Sakyi, and Sakyi transferred them elsewhere.

Sakyi was sentenced in Sioux City to 40 months (about 3 and a half years) in prison and will have to serve a two-year term of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $1,093,400 in restitution. Trosin was sentenced in mid-July to 40 months for his role in the money laundering conspiracy.

Special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS:CI) Tyler Hatcher said that CARES Act funds are intended for citizens in need, and the IRS:CI is committed to protecting its integrity.

Multiple officials who helped in this investigation stated that their respective organizations stay dedicated to ensuring that CARES Act funds are given to those who need and qualify for them.

“Sakyi and Trosin callously took advantage of emergency financial assistance that congress intended to provide to businesses struggling to stay afloat during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting United States Attorney Timothy Duax, “The district court’s sentences serve as a stark warning and deterrent to those who would be tempted to engage in similar activity.”

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at this website.