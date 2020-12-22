Man sentenced for 2018 murder of Monona County grandmother

ONAWA, Iowa (KCUA) – A man convicted of killing his grandma back in 2018 has been sentenced.

Appearing in Monona County District Court Tuesday morning, Eliot Stowe was sentenced to life with no parole.

Stowe had been found guilty of first-degree murder in November after being charged for the beating death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at her rural home in Castana in June 2018. Her body was found wrapped in a rug and duct tape at the edge of a cornfield.

Prosecutors say Eliot Stowe had beaten her with a baseball bat.

Cheryl Stowe had been reported missing in late June 2018 after she didn’t show up for work. Her body was found a day later about a mile-and-a-half from her home.