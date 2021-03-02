Man sentenced after helping bring 20 pounds of meth from California to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who helped bring 20 pounds of meth to Sioux City was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

According to a release, Dustin Noble, 38, of Lake Park, received the prison sentence on February 26 after he pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence at the hearings showed that, between November 2019 and March 2020, Noble and others conspired to distribute at least 5,000 grams of pure methamphetamine. Noble admitted to helping get and transport 20 pounds of meth from a source of supply in California.



Noble also admitted to helping get meth in three trips to Sioux City to obtain one-half to one pound of meth in early 2020 from another source of supply.

Noble was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 27 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a four-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Noble is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.