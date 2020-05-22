Man robbed near Wendy’s on Gordon Drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: Seargent Jeremy McClure with Sioux City Police Department said that the robbery suspect was taken into custody and is being questioned.

McClure also said the victim in the case was a juvenile.

An investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS: A man was robbed as he was walking near Wendy’s on Gordon Drive, Friday.

The robbery occurred around 12:30 p.m.

Sioux City Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure said the suspect approached the victim by gunpoint demanding cash. The victim then walked to the nearby Wendy’s to call police.

It’s unknown what all the robber took other than cash.

McClure said the victim identified a suspect. It’s unclear how many suspects are involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

Location of the robbery

