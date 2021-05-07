Man riding cross country on electric scooter for good cause makes Siouxland stop

HOLSTEIN, Iowa (KCAU) – He’s 1,500 miles into a 3,000 mile journey, and he’s right here in Siouxland. The trip is part of one man’s goal to make a difference in the environment.

When most people travel cross country, they do it in a car, bus or plane but for one Las Vegas man, an electric scooter is the preferred method of travel.

From Boston, Massachusetts to Newport, Oregon, Alex Simon, who runs Zero To Epic, is on a mission. He’s traveling 3,365 miles on electric scooters.

“I cover between 100 and 120 miles a day, I use around five to seven scooters. They all have ranges between 20 to 25 miles each, until the battery dies and need to get a new scooter. And I ride about 25 miles an hour. So I’m on the scooters between six to seven hours a day,” said Simon.

Sioux City is about the midway point of his journey.

“Iowa has been the best state, by far, in terms of not only the people but the roads and the weather. It’s been a phenomenon. I’ve been here for, you know, it’s my third day and the people have been so friendly. Every city I’ve been to, they welcome me,” Simon said.

It’s a journey with a message.

“I’m promoting micro-mobility which is essentially replacing cars with smarter alternatives on short distance trips. micro-mobility is all about reducing traffic and pollution, so why don’t we try an alternative that’s not only fun but also less noisy, less polluting and will reduce traffic which is a win win all around,” he said.

Simon said his inspiration comes from his late father.

“My father was an agronomist in Brazil, and he passed away in November of 2020, and he spent his life dedicated to the preservation of the environment,” he said. “When he passed away, I started thinking about my own legacy and what I was doing to make the world a better place in terms of the environment, and I wasn’t doing a whole lot, so I decided to do something big and become a better person and that’s how the trip was born.”

Simon said he realizes that micro-mobility may not be for everyone, but he’s hoping what he’s doing will open the eyes of a lot of people.