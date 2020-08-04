Man rescued after getting trapped in grain bin near Hartington

A flag waves in the wind on top of a grain storage bin, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, near Dedham, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A man survived after getting trapped in a grain bin collapse near Hartington.

Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda told KCAU 9 that authorities were called to a grain bin about 8 miles southwest of Hartington on Monday around 4:45 p.m.

Rescue personnel from Hartington, Randolph, and Fordyce, as well as a Central Valley Ag grain bin rescue team, worked to help rescue a man in his 60s who was stuck in grain up to his torso.

After about two hours, the man was rescued from the bin and flown to a Norfolk hospital.

Koranda said the victim was conscious the entire time he was trapped.