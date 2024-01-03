STANTON COUNTY, Neb (KCAU) — A man had to be extracted from a vehicle after a one-vehicle crash in Stanton County, the sheriff said.

On Tuesday around 11:44 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a crash from a passing driver on 566th Avenue about eight miles north of Stanton.

A Norfolk man, 73, was driving when the vehicle left the road and entered into a steep ditch striking a tree, according to a press release. Officials said the vehicle was sitting at a precarious angle.

The report says Stanton Fire and Rescue was unavailable, but mutual aid from Pilger EMTS, Hoskins, and Norfolk Fire/Rescue responded to the scene to extract the man from the wreckage.

Authorities secured the vehicle with chains to keep it from rolling over before they could extract the driver from the wreckage. After about 30 minutes, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to FRHS by Norfolk Rescue with injuries considered not life-threatening. Authorities also issued the driver a citation for not having a valid driver’s license.

The Stanton County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.