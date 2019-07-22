Person remains in critical condition after motorcycle crash near Oyens

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The driver of a weekend motorcycle crash remains in critical condition.

David Poppen, 67, of Boyden, was injured the crash that took place about a mile north of Oyens, Iowa on county road K64 near the 150th Street intersection Sunday around 12:20 p.m.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said that Poppen lost control after he left the road. When he tried to get back on the road from the shoulder, he was thrown.

Poppen was flown to MercyOne of Siouxland in Sioux City. Officials say that Poppen remains in critical condition.