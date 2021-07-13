Man ran car into Sioux City apartment building, fled on foot from police, court docs say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested on multiple charges after he ran into an apartment building in Sioux City, then tried to flee police on foot.

According to court documents, Luis Bird, 31, of Council Bluffs, was driving in the 2800 block of West 4th Street with his high beams on. When police tried to pull the vehicle over, Bird started to drive recklessly and drove his vehicle into Hillside Park Apartments, colliding with a bedroom window and pushing a bed inside the apartment away from the wall. A tenant was in the bed sleeping at the time of the incident.

After crashing, Bird then fled on foot but was apprehended a short distance away. Police found a container of meth in Bird’s pocket, as well as a bag of with marijuana and a pipe in the vehicle.

Bird was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine first offense, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana first offense. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $3,000 bond.

Documents said it will cost more than $2,000 to repair damages done to the apartment building.