SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man pleaded guilty to stabbing someone three times in January.

Francisco Tapia, 25, of Remsen, pleaded guilty to three counts of willful injury and one count of Possession of a controlled substance in court on March 6. The plea agreement was entered into the record not long before Tapia was scheduled to go to trial.

According to the plea deal, Tapia stabbed the victim in the left scapula, the back of the right arm, and the back of the right leg on the morning of January 14. Police arrived to the scene at the 2600 block of Floyd Boulevard and found the victim. The injuries were considered life-threatening at the time. The plea deal states also that Tapia intended to do harm to the victim.

Initially, when Tapia was charged with attempted murder and willful injury he was facing more than 37 years behind bars. However, the new plea deal allows Tapia to spend not more than 32 years in prison. While all of the charges Tapia pleaded guilty to having a mandatory fine that fine was suspended meaning that Tapia will not have to pay the fines.

Tapia also requested that the court look into whether he could reasonably afford to pay the court costs and attorney fees associated with the case.

According to the guilty plea, Tapia asked to speak before his sentencing.