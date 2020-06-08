Man pleads not guilty to fatal shooting near Ireton

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spirit Lake man has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of killing another man at a house near Ireton.

Gregg Winterfeld, 70, has entered a written plea of not guilty on Friday in the Sioux County District Court.

A trial date has not been set.

On the evening of May 9, authorities received a report of a disturbance that involved a shooting inside of a residence on Dove Avenue, three miles northwest of Ireton.

When deputies arrived, they found Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, dead inside of the house with an apparent gunshot wound.