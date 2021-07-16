Man pleads not guilty of murder in Uncle Dave’s Bar shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 21-year-old man charged with first-degree murder and other counts for his alleged role in the fatal shooting at Uncle Dave’s Bar has pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Lawrence Canady, 21, submitted not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury, and assault causing bodily injury, in the death of Martez Harrison, 22, of Sioux City.

On May 1, around 1:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to Uncle Dave’s Bar on 1427 West Third Street in Sioux City.

Officials said Dwight Evans, 17, and Canady, tried to enter the bar but were turned away. They both told a bartender they were waiting for Harrison and were armed. Harrison asked his girlfriend to pick him up at the bar.

When Harrison was outside of a bar waiting for a ride, an argument started between himself and Canady. When Harrison’s girlfriend arrived at the bar to pick him up, Canady assaulted her, and Harrison tried to intervene.

A physical fight began between Harrison and Canady. Canady told Evans to get a gun. When Canady had Harrison on the ground, Evans shot Harrison in the flank and in the chest, causing life-threatening injuries that led to Harrison’s death. Canady kept striking Harrison after he had been shot. Canady and Evans fled the scene and were located later by officers.

Evans pleaded not guilty in May to first-degree murder, going armed with intent, possession of controlled substance, failure to affix a tax stamp, and assault while participating in a felony.