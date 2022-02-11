SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has pleaded guilty to distributing meth out of a Sioux City restaurant.

William Thompson, 62, of Sioux City, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine after pleading guilty Tuesday in federal court in Sioux City, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The release states that evidence was presented that showed Thompson and others who worked at Madonna Rose Cafe distributed about 10 pounds of methamphetamine from around 2019 through June 8, 2021. Thompson was the co-owner of Madona Rose Cafe at the time. Specifically, there were four occasions between April and May 2021 that Thompson distributed methamphetamine to persons working with law enforcement.

Authorities searched the restaurant and seized about a pound of methamphetamine from Thompson, which the release said he planned to distribute to others.

The release states Thompson has previously been convicted of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful user/felon in possession of a firearm in 2000 in the U.S. District Court. He was also convicted in 2011 for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance as a habitual offender in the Iowa District Court.

Thompson faces a possible max sentence of life in prison, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least five years supervised release after any imprisonment. Thompson remains in the custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force out of Sioux City.