SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A California man pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine by mail.

James Dean Sterner, 65, from Tustin, California, appeared in federal court in Sioux City on June 28, according to the Northern District of Iowa of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sterner was convicted for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, which contained 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

Sterner admitted in a plea agreement that he conspired to distribute methamphetamine in and around Sioux City after receiving it in the mail from California from August 2019 to October 2019. In October 2019, authorities found a package mailed to a Sioux City resident from Sterner. The package contained about 319 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Sterner remains in the custody of the United States Marshals pending sentencing. Sterner faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of up to life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and 5 years up to life of supervised release.