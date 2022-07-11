SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who admitted to distributing methamphetamine in the Siouxland area pleaded guilty on Friday.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Shawn Gaston, 32, of Illinois, was convicted of possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine as well as additional firearm charges.

During the plea hearing, according to the release, Gaston admitted to distributing methamphetamine in Northern Iowa from February 2020 through October 2021.

The release stated that officers in Clay County tried to perform a traffic stop on Gaston in October 2021, but he allegedly ended up leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. The chase ended when Gaston’s vehicle crashed into a creek in Dickinson County.

Gaston allegedly got out of the vehicle and tried to get rid of a gun and some methamphetamine that he had on him at the time. Officers found the items about 20 yards from the site of the crash where he was apprehended, according to the release.

The release specified that Gaston had four prior felony convictions that prohibited him from having any firearm.

Gaston faces a minimum sentence of 15 years for the drug convictions and a maximum life sentence, $20,500,000 fines, and a life term of supervised release for the firearm convictions.

The case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Great Lakes Drug Task Force, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Spencer Police Department, H.E.A.T., Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, Minnesota BCA, Worthington Police Department, Wisconsin DCI, Sauk County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office, Iowa-Grant Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Crawford County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and Iowa DCI Laboratory. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood