HARRISBURG, S.D. (KCAU) — A Siouxland man who conspired to acquire controlled substances from a Sioux City hospital has entered his plea.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Kenneth Hurd, 32, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty on September 5. During the hearing, he admitted to knowingly conspiring with the co-defended, Douglas Kelley, to get fentanyl “by means of misrepresentation, deception, and subterfuge.”

The release states that Kelley was a nurse at MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City. They used his position at the hospital to obtain fentanyl and other controlled substances for personal use.

A sentencing date has yet to be set, according to the release. Hurd is currently free on bond pending sentencing. He faces 4 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release.