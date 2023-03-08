SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The man accused of stabbing a man at a Morningside Avenue gas station pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday as his trial was taking place.

Michael Carson Jr., of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in court on March 7 to one count of first-degree burglary and one count of willful injury causing bodily injury. The charge of going armed with intent was dropped. Carson had been set to go to trial however he instead pleaded guilty to the two charges.

Carson was charged with first-degree burglary, willful injury, and going armed with intent for stabbing a man at a gas station on Morningside Avenue on December 12. Police had alleged that Carson blocked a 53-year-old man into his car and allegedly stabbed the man in his arm and fingers.

The maximum sentence for the two crimes is a combined 30 years.

Judge Jeffery Neary sentenced Carson to 30 years in prison. He cited, among other things, the seriousness of the crime, the use of a weapon, and the protection of the community as reasons to give Carson the maximum allowable sentence.

The fines that applied to the case have been suspended by Neary. However, Carson will have to pay court costs as well as any costs for his attorney unless a judge later finds that Carson does not have the reasonable ability to pay the fees.

Carson’s plea deal also included a probation violation he was charged with. His sentence for probation violation will run concurrently to his sentence for the stabbing.