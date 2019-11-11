Man passes away from September fire near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A man injured in a late September fire near Le Mars has died due to his injuries.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue was called to a fire at 28279 130th Street five miles northwest of Le Mars on September 30 just after 5 p.m. They found that there was a fully engulfed trailer next to a hog confinement building.

Firefighters also learned a man was burned in the fire. The man, later identified at Jorge Orozco, 38 of Sioux City, had been taken to Floyd Valley Healthcare by a private vehicle before firefighters arrived on the scene. He was then airlifted to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Due to his injuries, Orozco passed away Saturday at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue said that the cause of the fire was accidental.