MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — The trial for a man being charged for the 2020 death of a Norfolk woman is currently underway.

Deshawn Gleaton, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Haily Christensen, 29.

Authorities say Gleaton forced his way into Christensen’s Norfolk home and shot her.

Tuesday, the state laid out their case, saying that Gleaton admitted to killing Christensen in a Snapchat video and to several other people while he was on the run from police. Gleaton’s attorney said those witnesses can’t be trusted due to their bias against his client.

“Based on those facts and not let your emotions interfere with that. It’s difficult. This is emotional stuff, but remember when your emotions start getting up, your job is not to let your emotions take over but to kind of hold them down and make decisions based on those evidence,” said Gleaton’s Attorney, Todd Lancaster.

In the coming days, the state plans to bring in experts in cellular tracking and officers who responded to the scene.

If convicted, Gleaton could face the death penalty.