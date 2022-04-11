STANTON, Neb (KCAU) — Officers were led on a high-speed chase reaching more than 100 miles per hour on Saturday night.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, a 2009 Lincoln was seen driving erratically and with its headlights off at around 10 p.m.

Stanton County Sheriff’s stopped the Lincoln on Highway 275 near Pilger. The release indicated that the driver, later identified as Chet Wilcox, 39, of Oregon, appeared to be under the influence.

Officials requested backup when Wilcox sped off heading east on Highway 275 into Cuming County. The release stated the high-speed pursuit continued from Cuming County through Wisner, Beemer, and West Point.

West Point Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle using deflation spikes which were unsuccessful. Wilcox continued through West Point into Dodge County, then back north into Burt County on Highway 77.

The release indicated that nearly an hour later, near Lyons on Highway 77, Wilcox was finally stopped. He claimed that he was a sovereign citizen and not required to submit to law enforcement.

After being medically cleared and taken into custody, he was found to be wanted in Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina with a history of resisting arrest and assault on police officers.

The release stated he was going to be jailed on multiple felony charges in several counties including Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, and Speeding at more than 100 miles per hour.

Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, West Point Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Burt County Sheriff, and Oakland P.D. assisted in this case.