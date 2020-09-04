Man killed in Union County crash identified

BERESFORD, S.D. (KCAU) – A man who died Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash south of Beresford has been identified.

According to a release, John Diremiggio, 38, of Sioux Falls was driving north on I-29 when his vehicle left the road, entered the media and rolled.

That area of Interstate 29 was closed two hours for the crash investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

Latest Stories