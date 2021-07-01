Man killed in rollover near Volin, S.D., identified

VOLIN, S.D. (KCAU) — Authorities have identified a man who died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash about a half-mile east of Volin.

Michael Kieffer, 60, of Viborg, was driving east on Bluff Road, near the intersection with 452nd Avenue Sunday just after 7 p.m., when the vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled, according to a release from the Department of Public Safety.

Kieffer was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead the scene.

Authorities said he was not wearing a seat belt

The crash is still under investigation.

