Man killed in overnight rollover on I-29 near Beresford

BERESFORD, S.D. (KCAU) – A man has died after an overnight crash on I-29 near Beresford.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on Interstate 29 about six miles south of Beresford Tuesday just after midnight.

A 2001 Ford Explorer was going north on I-29 when officials said it left the road, entered the median and rolled.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle. Officials said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the SUV.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

That area of I-29 was closed two hours for the crash investigation.