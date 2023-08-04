SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man that was shot and killed in a weekend incident in Sioux City has been identified.

On Sunday, officials responded to a call where a man was reporting that he had been shot on the 2000 block of Metropolitan Street. A second man had also been shot at the scene, police said. He was pronounced dead.

The man killed in the weekend shooting has been identified by officials as Daniel Winge, 42, of Springfield, South Dakota.

The caller was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.

Police said that they believe that the disturbance was gunfire between the two people that were involved.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-379-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.