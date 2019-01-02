UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed in head-on collision near Plainview

Plainview, Neb. (KCAU) - UPDATE: The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has identified the man that died in a head-on collision near Plainview as well as the two injured.

They said that Chris Lerum, 80, of Creighton, was driving a pickup when he ran into an SUV driven by Alexis Hrbek of Verdigre.

Alexis Hbrek was taken to the Plainview Hospital. Katherine Hbrek was a passenger and was flown to Mercy Mercy Medical in Sioux City.

PREVIOUS: A man was killed in a head-on collision in northeast Nebraska Tuesday night.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a two-vehicle collision about two miles south of Plainview on Highway 13 when the two vehicles reportedly collided head-on Tuesday around 5:40 p.m.

An 80-year-old man from Creighton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the second vehicle were trapped. They were freed by Plainview Fire and Rescue. One was taken by ambulance and the other was flown by helicopter.

The crash is still being investigated.

Plainview Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Pierce Fire and Rescue and Plainview Fire and Rescue assisted the Pierce County Sheriff's Office at the scene.