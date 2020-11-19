Man killed after rollover crash in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was killed following a rollover crash this afternoon on Sioux City’s west side.

The crash happened at 2:38 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 3600 block of W 19th St. The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) responded to the crash and found that a 1996 Chevy K1500 pick up truck was traveling east on W 19th St. when it left the roadway, struck a light pole, and rolled over.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle was traveling at a high-rate of speed when it lost control. The victim was alive when crews arrived, but died at the scene.

The cause of the accident and contributing circumstances were not known at the time of this release.

The name of the victim will be released 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

The incident is still under investigation.