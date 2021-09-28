Man jumps into Missouri River to elude capture after pursuit, police looking for suspect

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are still on the lookout for a man they say jumped into the Missouri River to escape capture.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, South Sioux City officers pursued a Volkswagon Jetta for a minor traffic violation into Sioux City Monday around 10:17 p.m. The car went into the construction on Larsen Park Road off of Floyd Boulevard before the driver got out and went into the river to elude authorities.

Authorities conducted a search of the area using boats and drones but they could not find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s. He is also said to have dark hair and a medium build.

Police are still investigating and working to identify the suspect.