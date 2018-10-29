Local News

Man is dead after being stabbed downtown

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 06:24 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 07:05 AM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times with a knife in downtown Sioux City.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the Phoenix Apartment complex on Pierce Street, police found the victim unconscious on the floor suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

The man was taken to Mercy hospital but succumbed to his injuries later in the morning.

Police say 38-year-old Elmi Said is responsible for the stabbing. 

The victim's name is not yet being released.

Said has been located and arrested for the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation. KCAU9 will continue to provide you with updates as we learn more about this case. 
 

