SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man involved in a July shooting in Sioux City has been arrested and charged.

According to court documents, on July 30, 2023, at 4:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting at the 2000 block of Metropolitan Street in Sioux City.

Authorities arrived to the scene and saw the victim suffering two gunshot wounds. A second victim, identified as Daniel Winge, was lying at the front of the residence, pronounced dead, according to the documents.

There was also a blood trail leading from the residence across the street, then suddenly stopped where they believed a third person got into a vehicle, the documents said. Authorities later identified this person as the third person involved in the shooting, Michael Lundgren.

Court documents say Lundgren’s girlfriend later stated that early that morning on July 30, 2023, she was at the victim’s home when Lundgren and a friend came over and were invited inside.

She continued saying that Lundgren and the victim started arguing and yelling at each other. She tried to stop the fighting and separate them. However, Lundgren pulled out a gun and pointed it toward the victim.

The victim then went to his room to retrieve his own gun, according to court documents. Lundgren’s girlfriend said that when the shooting started, she fled to the back room in the residence. She states she does not know who started shooting their gun first.

When she came out of the room, she saw and heard the victim heading toward the back door while on the phone with 911. She saw Lundgren laying in the doorway and Winge outside on his back.

Lundgren’s girlfriend took him to a local hospital. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Omaha, Nebraska for treatment where he remains in critical condition, according to court documents.

Lundgren was charged with attempted murder; intimidation with a dangerous weapon – habitual offender; going armed with intent – habitual offender; willful injury – habitual offender; assault causing serious injury – habitual offender; and reckless use of a firearm – habitual offender.

He was booked in Woodbury County Jail with a bond of $250,000. Lundgren’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16.