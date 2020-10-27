Man injured in pickup crash near Graettinger

GRAETTINGER, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was injured after a crash near Graettinger Sunday.

According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a crash in the 3800 block 280th Street, about four miles west of Graettinger, Sunday at 1:17 a.m.

They said that Timothy James Ludwig, 52, of Terril, Iowa, was driving a pickup west on 280th Street when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the south ditch. The pickup hit a ditch embankment near a field causing the vehicle to go airborne before coming to rest in the ditch.

Officials said Ludwig was taken to the Palo Alto County Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The pickup was deemed a total loss.

An investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Graettinger Ambulance Service, Emmetsburg Ambulance Service, and Wickman Towing assisted the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office.

